Fearless Rugby schoolgirl with Down Syndrome prepares to lead team to top of Snowdon

A schoolgirl from Long Lawford is getting ready to lead a team of volunteers to the top of Snowdon to help students with Down Syndrome.

Ella Hands is set to lead a team of volunteers to the top of Snowdon to raise funds to help students with Down Syndrome.

The plucky 10-year-old, who was born with the genetic condition, will join friends from Coleshill-based logistics, transport and shipping specialist LTS Global Solutions on August 30.

Accompanied by parents Dave and Rachel Hands – who are the Managing Director and Head of HR and Communications at the firm – the family will be among a 15- strong team taking part in the challenge.

Ella with her dad Dave.

All funds raised will be put towards a fundraising campaign spearheaded by Dave and Rachel to help secondary school children with Down Syndrome to receive the best possible education for a bright and successful future.

So far the Snowdon team members have raised £765 in pledges, every penny of which will be put towards the £40,000 appeal which will fund the development of a Secondary Education Programme to give schools all the resources and expertise needed to help students with Down syndrome thrive in the classroom.

Dave said: “Ella has absolutely thrived throughout her primary school years, and we were looking forward to replicating her success in the classroom in secondary school.

“But we met with a number of schools, none of which had the same level of experience or expertise on helping children with Down syndrome to perform at their very best.

“So we are working closely with national parent-led charity Down Syndrome UK to ensure that every secondary school pupil in the country is given the very best start and allowed the same opportunities as their counterparts in the classroom by equipping all schools with training, resources and ongoing support in subjects such as numeracy, literacy, communication and social interaction, to ensure all teaching staff are equipped with the right skills to work with children with Down syndrome in their care.”

The programme is being devised by Becky Baxter, a speech and language therapist with almost two decades of experience in working with children with Down syndrome.

They hope to raise the £40,000 needed to get the programme off the ground.