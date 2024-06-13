Fernleigh Park in Stratford wins Resident Property Development of The Year
The Cala Cotswolds team attended this year's Insider Media Midlands Residential Property Awards, winning Residential Property Development of The Year (more than 100 units) for its Fernleigh Park site, in Stratford Upon Avon.
The awards recognise large residential developments that have gone above and beyond, by integrating into local communities through supporting local businesses and schools, to creating more sustainable living opportunities for those investing in their next home. Fernleigh Park was also highlighted for invoking Garden Village Principles within the design of the site, which are based on delivering new, affordable housing communities that enhance the natural environment.
This year has seen much success for the Fernleigh Park development, following on from the National Homebuilding Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Awards 2023 where Site Manager, Ryan Lewis took home the 'Supreme Award' in the Large Housebuilder category for achieving the highest standards in housebuilding. Throughout his career, Ryan also has achieved five NHBC Quality awards, three NHBC Seal of Excellence awards and two regional Pride in the Job awards.
Pam Kooner Marketing Manager at Cala Cotswolds said: "We're delighted to be recognised for our Fernleigh Park development, the team has worked so hard and has dedicated a lot of time and energy into bringing something that channels the area's community and ethos. We always strive to bring the best to each area we collaborate with and feel Fernleigh Park is a prime example of that."