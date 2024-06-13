Fernleigh Park in Stratford wins Resident Property Development of The Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cala Homes Cotswolds wins big at the Insider Media awards for its development in Stratford Upon Avon

The Cala Cotswolds team attended this year's Insider Media Midlands Residential Property Awards, winning Residential Property Development of The Year (more than 100 units) for its Fernleigh Park site, in Stratford Upon Avon.

The awards recognise large residential developments that have gone above and beyond, by integrating into local communities through supporting local businesses and schools, to creating more sustainable living opportunities for those investing in their next home. Fernleigh Park was also highlighted for invoking Garden Village Principles within the design of the site, which are based on delivering new, affordable housing communities that enhance the natural environment.

This year has seen much success for the Fernleigh Park development, following on from the National Homebuilding Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Awards 2023 where Site Manager, Ryan Lewis took home the 'Supreme Award' in the Large Housebuilder category for achieving the highest standards in housebuilding. Throughout his career, Ryan also has achieved five NHBC Quality awards, three NHBC Seal of Excellence awards and two regional Pride in the Job awards.

