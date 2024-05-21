Festival fun includes ten hours of fabulous live music and charity football match in Newbold

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Families are invited to a fabulous day of festival fun in Newbold.

The OurJayFoundation festival kicks off with a charity football match on Saturday, June 22, at 11.15am, followed by music and fun from 1pm.

It’s being organised in memory of Jamie Rees to raise money and awareness of the importance of CPR and accessible public access defibrillators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popular Rugby student Jamie had just turned 18 when he died. He suffered a cardiac arrest on New Year’s Day and later passed away in hospital in 2022.

Jamie was loved by everyone who knew him.

His mum, Naomi, said: “Our festival is going to be bigger and better than last year.

"We already have a great line-up with more bands and singers being announced over the next few weeks.”

There will be games, stalls and food vendors at the event, held at Newbold Rugby Football Club off Parkfield Road. Guests will have the chance to jet away to sunnier climes by taking part in the grand raffle, with a holiday voucher up for grabs.

The line-up so far:

Fesitval fun in Newbold.

Courthouse

The Record Covers

The Great Central

Sonic Boom

Edge of Distinction

The Passerines

Rushmore

Bungalow Club

Synthmachine

Thea Watson

Tom Randle

DJ Handsy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Street food pop-ups include Rugby Distillery, Better Latte Than Never (coffee van), Project D Doughnuts.

Admission is £3.50 for adults, children £1. Pay on the door.