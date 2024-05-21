Festival fun includes ten hours of fabulous live music and charity football match in Newbold
The OurJayFoundation festival kicks off with a charity football match on Saturday, June 22, at 11.15am, followed by music and fun from 1pm.
It’s being organised in memory of Jamie Rees to raise money and awareness of the importance of CPR and accessible public access defibrillators.
Popular Rugby student Jamie had just turned 18 when he died. He suffered a cardiac arrest on New Year’s Day and later passed away in hospital in 2022.
His mum, Naomi, said: “Our festival is going to be bigger and better than last year.
"We already have a great line-up with more bands and singers being announced over the next few weeks.”
There will be games, stalls and food vendors at the event, held at Newbold Rugby Football Club off Parkfield Road. Guests will have the chance to jet away to sunnier climes by taking part in the grand raffle, with a holiday voucher up for grabs.
The line-up so far:
Courthouse
The Record Covers
The Great Central
Sonic Boom
Edge of Distinction
The Passerines
Rushmore
Bungalow Club
Synthmachine
Thea Watson
Tom Randle
DJ Handsy
Street food pop-ups include Rugby Distillery, Better Latte Than Never (coffee van), Project D Doughnuts.
Admission is £3.50 for adults, children £1. Pay on the door.
Organisers would like to thank: Share Haulage; JRP electrical services; Top Marks Electrical; IDGenie; MH Photo; Britvic; Rugby Self Store; Rob Low; Simon Thompson; Chris Whitely and Nathan Morris (Enterlude) who are taking care of sound and stage management.