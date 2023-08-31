Register
Festival-goers get a taste of vegan food and cruelty-free fun in Willey

Barnival will help raise money for Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary
Lucie Green
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 12:47 BST

A day of cruelty-free fun in Willey has helped raise more than £1,500 for an animal rescue sanctuary.

Sarah Goodchild and Ben Stead-Davis, who run The Barn pub and meat-free restaurant, staged Barnival last week.

Families enjoyed stalls, music, food, face-painting and bouncy castle.

Sarah said: “We’d like to thank everyone who supported us and helped raise vital funds the amazing Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary.”

The sanctuary, in Wolverton, cares for around 450 farm animals.

