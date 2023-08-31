Festival-goers get a taste of vegan food and cruelty-free fun in Willey
Barnival will help raise money for Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary
A day of cruelty-free fun in Willey has helped raise more than £1,500 for an animal rescue sanctuary.
Sarah Goodchild and Ben Stead-Davis, who run The Barn pub and meat-free restaurant, staged Barnival last week.
Families enjoyed stalls, music, food, face-painting and bouncy castle.
Sarah said: “We’d like to thank everyone who supported us and helped raise vital funds the amazing Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary.”
The sanctuary, in Wolverton, cares for around 450 farm animals.