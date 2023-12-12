‘The children were especially excited by a visit from Father Christmas’

Father Christmas was among guests at a festive event to raise money for Rugby Foodbank.

The fair, which took place at McCarthy Stone’s Knox Court Retirement Living Plus development in Bilton Road, raised £461.54.

As well as stalls, raffle and games, visitors enjoyed traditional carols and other festive hits sung by the Rugby Male Voice Choir.

Sophie Green and Ravin Williams enjoy seeing Santa Claus.

Laura Pittaway, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “Our homeowners and guests thoroughly enjoyed the Charity Christmas Fayre at Knox Court, and we’re so thrilled that all proceeds raised, a total of £461.54 has been donated to a vital local community resource, such as the Rugby Foodbank.