Festive fun helps raise money for Rugby Foodbank this Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
Father Christmas was among guests at a festive event to raise money for Rugby Foodbank.
The fair, which took place at McCarthy Stone’s Knox Court Retirement Living Plus development in Bilton Road, raised £461.54.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As well as stalls, raffle and games, visitors enjoyed traditional carols and other festive hits sung by the Rugby Male Voice Choir.
Laura Pittaway, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “Our homeowners and guests thoroughly enjoyed the Charity Christmas Fayre at Knox Court, and we’re so thrilled that all proceeds raised, a total of £461.54 has been donated to a vital local community resource, such as the Rugby Foodbank.
“The event has been a great way to bring the community closer together and celebrate what Christmas is all about while browsing stalls, enjoying delicious food, and warming hot chocolate and a mince pie or two.”