Final preparations made for launch of brand new cafe at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum
Lisa Styles is the driving force behind Pickle & Pie The Gallery & Museum, a brand new cafe offering people in Rugby town centre the chance to try their freshly-made food.
Staff have been busy transforming the venue into ‘something rather special’ to welcome their first guests on Wednesday, July 24.
Lisa said: “I’m very nervous and also excited for the launch. I love creative designs of food and I’m looking forward to working with gallery on upcoming events and projects.”
The independent cafe and delicatessen serves hot and cold drinks, light bites, homemade cakes and pies.
