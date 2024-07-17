Final preparations made for launch of brand new cafe at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 14:56 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 08:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Visitors to Rugby Art Gallery and Museum will soon be able to get more than a taste of culture.

Lisa Styles is the driving force behind Pickle & Pie The Gallery & Museum, a brand new cafe offering people in Rugby town centre the chance to try their freshly-made food.

Staff have been busy transforming the venue into ‘something rather special’ to welcome their first guests on Wednesday, July 24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lisa said: “I’m very nervous and also excited for the launch. I love creative designs of food and I’m looking forward to working with gallery on upcoming events and projects.”

The new cafe opens on July 24..The new cafe opens on July 24..
The new cafe opens on July 24..

The independent cafe and delicatessen serves hot and cold drinks, light bites, homemade cakes and pies.

Take a look at their Facebook page by visiting https://www.facebook.com/groups/122021681479993/user/61561149762664/

Related topics:MuseumRugbyFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice