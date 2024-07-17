Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Visitors to Rugby Art Gallery and Museum will soon be able to get more than a taste of culture.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa Styles is the driving force behind Pickle & Pie The Gallery & Museum, a brand new cafe offering people in Rugby town centre the chance to try their freshly-made food.

Staff have been busy transforming the venue into ‘something rather special’ to welcome their first guests on Wednesday, July 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa said: “I’m very nervous and also excited for the launch. I love creative designs of food and I’m looking forward to working with gallery on upcoming events and projects.”

The new cafe opens on July 24..

The independent cafe and delicatessen serves hot and cold drinks, light bites, homemade cakes and pies.

Take a look at their Facebook page by visiting https://www.facebook.com/groups/122021681479993/user/61561149762664/