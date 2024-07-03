Final unit lands at Apollo logistics scheme in Ansty Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Construction has successfully completed on the final speculative unit at Apollo, a c.850,000 sq ft warehouse/logistics scheme at Ansty Park in Coventry.

Apollo 5 delivers 301,591 sq ft of highly specified accommodation in a premier logistics and manufacturing location in the golden triangle, near Jct 2 of the M6 and Jct 1 of the M69.

It is the largest of four new speculative units built in the second phase of development at Apollo, Ansty Park, which are all available for immediate occupation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apollo 4, 6, and 7 vary in size from c.117,000 - c.269,000 sq ft and have been designed to suit a range of occupier types. Each of the four units contain industry-leading ESG credentials, including BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and EPC A, with roof-mounted PV arrays and EV charging points as part of the base build.

An aerial photograph of four new speculative warehouse/logistics units at Apollo, Ansty Park in Cove

Apollo, Ansty Park is a 52-acre site with access to a high quality, landscaped park, and benefits from a running track, nature trail and wildlife corridor, 24/7 security and out of hours access. More than 240,000 sq ft of accommodation was constructed during the first phase of development, which is fully let.

John Vincent, Head of Asset Management, UK at Cromwell Property Group, asset manager for the scheme, said: “The Apollo units at Ansty Business Park offer occupiers looking for the highest quality space in a prime location the best solution available in the current market. The flight to quality will lead logistics operators and high-value manufacturers straight to our client’s scheme. The combination of very strong connectivity, sustainability credentials, best-in-class design and proximity to a substantial, skilled labour pool will help us deliver an outstanding investment performance at this location.”

David Binks, International Partner, National Logistics & Industrial Agency (Midlands) at Cushman & Wakefield, said: “The completion of Apollo 5 completes the construction of all four buildings, which includes Apollo 4, 6 and 7, and shows the quality of the development to occupiers and agents alike. As well as being a sustainable and wellbeing focused scheme, the location of Apollo is unparalleled. Currently, Apollo, Ansty Park is available for immediate occupation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard James-Moore, Director at JLL, said: “The West Midlands continues to go from strength to strength when it comes to its attractiveness as a logistics hub. Apollo ensures that when it comes to looking for sustainable, high spec space with strong connectivity credentials, occupiers would be hard pressed to find a better home than the Midlands.”