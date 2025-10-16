Firms get ready for major economic conference

Businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire are gearing up for the biggest economic conference in the region’s calendar.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Business and Economic Conference is taking place at the IXL Events Centre in Southam on Friday, November 14 and features a range of speakers and panellists from the world of business and politics.

The event, which is sponsored by Prime Accountants Group and People Arches Ltd, includes a panel discussion on the future of the region with MPs from the city and the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also feature an economic update from Liz Martin, the senior UK economist at HSBC, who will then join a panel of business leaders who will discuss driving growth in Coventry and Warwickshire.

The 2024 Chamber Conference

The conference will also hear the latest on key regeneration and developments in town and city centres.

The keynote speech will be delivered by the inspirational Kieran Joseph, Founder & Chief Executive of Guardian Ballers CIC, which works to empower young people through basketball activities.

Guardian Ballers CIC, a Coventry-based charity, took home The Not-for-Profit Award, sponsored by Coventry Building Society, at the inaugural Coventry & Warwickshire Business and Community Awards this year and Kieran will be sharing his exciting journey from sports hall to boardroom with the audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will also include a final address from Chamber president Steve Harcourt as he signs off his two-year stint in the role. Further speakers will be announced closer to the event.

Alongside the speakers and panels, it is the biggest networking opportunity in Coventry and Warwickshire with hundreds of business and civic leaders all in attendance.

Corin Crane, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Our annual conference attracts hundreds of businesspeople with an opportunity to hear from expert and inspirational speakers, as well as finding out what is going to drive growth in our region.

“It has been another year of uncertainty for firms across our patch and we’ll reflect that during the conference but also look ahead with confidence with key figures in Coventry and Warwickshire where we’ll examine what opportunities lie ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really looking forward to hearing the inspiring story behind Guardian Ballers from the founder, Kieran Joseph, who will deliver this year’s keynote address at the end of what should be a memorable day.”

For more information or to book a place go to: https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/events/annual-business-economic-conference-2025/