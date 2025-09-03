First new homes at £22 million development have been handed over to Rugby council

The first new homes at a £22 million development have been handed over to Rugby Borough Council.

Willmott Dixon, the council's construction partner, officially handed over the first phase of homes built on the former Biart Place site this week - with the first tenants set to move in within weeks.

All 100 homes at Navigation Way will be allocated to eligible households registered on the council's housing waiting list.

The development includes 60 one and two-bedroomed apartments, 20 maisonettes and 20 two, three and four-bedroomed houses.

Cllr Sam Edwards, Eastlands Ward councillor, Dan Green, acting chief executive of Rugby Borough Council, Michelle Dickson, the council's chief officer for communities and homes, Cllr Claire Edwards, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for communities and homes, regulation and safety, Cllr Tricia Trimble, Eastlands Ward councillor, Homes England's Alex Chirica, Cllr Neil Sandison, Eastlands Ward councillor, and Cllr Noreen New, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat spokesperson for communities and homes, regulation and safety.

Homes at Navigation Way benefit from sustainable design and construction, including electric vehicle charging points, solar panels and air source heat pumps.

Cllr Claire Edwards, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for communities and homes, regulation and safety, took a tour of the development ahead of the handover of the first phase of homes.

"Nearly seven years after the council decided to develop the Biart Place site, we're now in the final stages of the development and looking forward to welcoming the first tenants at Navigation Way within weeks," Cllr Edwards said.

"Working with Willmott Dixon, and with support from Homes England and the Government, we have built 100 modern, sustainable and energy efficient properties which look set to make great homes for eligible households on our housing waiting list.

"As we enter the final stretch of the development, I'd also like to thank the community who live near the site for their patience and understanding while the construction work has taken place."

Homes England backed the development with a £6.8 million grant from its Affordable Homes Programme 2021-2026, funding which allowed the council to allocate all homes at Navigation Way to households on the council's housing waiting list.

The development also secured a further £2 million from the Government's Getting Building Fund.

Following the handover of 51 homes in the first phase, Willmott Dixon looks set to hand over the second phase of 49 homes to the council in the new year.

Michelle Cotterill, delivery director at Willmott Dixon, said: "Willmott Dixon and Rugby Borough Council have been working in close collaboration on this flagship project for several years and it's wonderful to see how the site has evolved since we broke ground 20 months ago.

"The redevelopment of the site from two high-rise tower blocks to a variety of 100 sustainable, modern homes has helped meet the needs of the community, and Navigation Way is a true credit to all of the key stakeholders."

Councillors voted to name the new road serving the development Navigation Way to celebrate the role the railway and canal networks played in Rugby's rapid industrial growth in the 19th century.

Cllr Jerry Roodhouse, leader of Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat group, said: "I welcome this move for more council housing, especially energy efficient homes, and we're looking forward to welcoming tenants from households on the council's waiting list."