First units launched at Apollo, Ansty Park, on the edge of the Rugby borough

The units, named Apollo 4, 6, and 7, are highly specified warehouse/logistics buildings.

They deliver a combined c.560,000 sq ft of sustainable accommodation in a premier logistics and manufacturing location in the golden triangle, near the M6 and M69 motorways.

Apollo 5 is the largest of the new units at c.301,000 sq ft and is expected to be available from April 2024.

Representatives from JDP, Cromwell, JLL and Cushman and Wakefield.

The three speculatively developed units have been designed to suit a range of occupier types, varying in size from c.117,000 - c.269,000 sq ft and are available for immediate occupation.

The buildings contain industry-leading ESG credentials, including BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and an EPC A rating, with roof-mounted PV arrays and EV charging points as part of the base build.

Apollo, Ansty Park is a 52-acre site which benefits from access to a high quality, landscaped park, with a running track, nature trail and wildlife corridor, 24/7 security and out of hours access.

John Vincent, Head of Asset Management, UK at Cromwell Property Group, asset manager for the scheme, said: “The Apollo units at Ansty Business Park offer occupiers looking for the highest quality space in a prime location the best solution available in the current market. The flight to quality will lead logistics operators and high-value manufacturers straight to our client’s scheme. The combination of very strong connectivity, sustainability credentials, best-in-class design and proximity to a substantial, skilled labour pool will help us deliver an outstanding investment performance at this location.”

David Binks, International Partner, National Logistics & Industrial Agency (Midlands) at Cushman & Wakefield, said: “It’s great to see Apollo 4, 6 and 7 reach practical completion and to show the quality of the development to occupiers and agents alike. As well as being a sustainable and wellbeing focused scheme, the location of Apollo is unparalleled. Currently, Apollo, Ansty Park is the only new build manufacturing and logistics scheme in Coventry adjoining an M6 motorway junction, with immediate availability.”

Richard James-Moore, Director at JLL, said: “High quality, sustainable logistics buildings are like gold dust in and around Coventry. These new spaces at Ansty Park tick the boxes for sustainability and quality, as well as connectivity given the proximity to J2 M6 and M69.”

More than 240,000 sq ft of accommodation was developed during the first phase, which is fully let, a testament of the quality of the project.

Ansty Park is a major commercial location strategically positioned at the heart of the UK’s logistics, manufacturing and aerospace sectors, with existing occupiers including Rolls-Royce, Sainsbury’s, Cadent Gas and aerospace giant, Meggitt.