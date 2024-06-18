'Fitting tribute to our daughter' - Rugby road safety campaigners honoured by the King
George Atkinson, 77, and Giulietta Galli-Atkinson, 76, lost their 16-year-old daughter Livia when a driver mounted the pavement while she walked home from ballet.
Since her death in 1998 they have not stopped their mission to save others from the heartache they have suffered.
George said: "We were totally shocked because we don't know who put us forward for this award. But we're very humbled and delighted to have won it because it acknowledges what we've done with road safety.
"It’s a fitting tribute to our daughter.”
Gail said: "It's fantastic. It was a surprise we're honoured, because it's great recognition. It's a suitable memorial for our daughter Livia for all the work that we have done.
"We've contributed to something that we've really believed in.”
Among their achievements, the couple founded the Livia Award to recognise the work of police road traffic investigators who investigated their daughter’s case.
The Livia was the first public award dedicated to recognising the investigative work of police officers in serious and fatal road traffic collisions.
They are also a driving force and regular contributors behind Safe Drive Stay Alive (SDSA) and similar initiatives aimed at educating secondary school children in road safety.
Their campaigning has led to legal amendments, with harsher sentences now in place for drivers who cause death or serious injury, and they have contributed to 20 Government consultations since 2000.
Initiatives are entirely self-funded or funded by commercial sponsorship they secure.
