A five-acre site on the edge of Rugby, which has been earmarked for around 125 homes, is up for sale.

Wharf Farm has recently been identified by Rugby Borough Council’s Local Plan, as part of the land east of Kilsby Lane, for a possible housing development.

Commercial property agents Bromwich Hardy, which has been instructed to sell the site, said the site – which is about 4.883 acres – holds a current waste transfer licence so it could also be bought by self-storage operators.

The same property agents were appointed to sell another nearby four-acre site - Canal Side Yard, in Brick Yard Road in Napton, Southam.

Wharf Farm has recently been identified by Rugby Borough Local Plan for about 125 homes. (Image: Bromwich Hardy).

Caine Gilchrist, senior surveyor at Bromwich Hardy, said: “Wharf Farm offers a unique planning opportunity for a mix of uses, currently situated with B1 & B2 permission over the hardstand area.

“The site is also up for potential residential development and or could be used by self-storage operators, subject to planning, and it holds a waste transfer licence.”

For more details, click here.