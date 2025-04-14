Five-acre site on edge of Rugby – earmarked for around 125 homes - is up for sale
Wharf Farm has recently been identified by Rugby Borough Council’s Local Plan, as part of the land east of Kilsby Lane, for a possible housing development.
Commercial property agents Bromwich Hardy, which has been instructed to sell the site, said the site – which is about 4.883 acres – holds a current waste transfer licence so it could also be bought by self-storage operators.
The same property agents were appointed to sell another nearby four-acre site - Canal Side Yard, in Brick Yard Road in Napton, Southam.
Caine Gilchrist, senior surveyor at Bromwich Hardy, said: “Wharf Farm offers a unique planning opportunity for a mix of uses, currently situated with B1 & B2 permission over the hardstand area.
“The site is also up for potential residential development and or could be used by self-storage operators, subject to planning, and it holds a waste transfer licence.”