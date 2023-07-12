Register
Flecknoe firm invests £1 million in state-of-the-art machinery to stop rising threat of ash dieback across UK

“Diseased trees possess a high risk of collapse, not only posing a risk to public safety, but also to tree surgeons using the traditional rope methods, cherry-pickers/Mobile Elevated Work Platforms (MEWPs) and chainsaws”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 10:11 BST

A specialist tree safety firm in Flecknoe has invested £1 million in state-of-the-art machinery to counter the rising threat of ash dieback across the UK.

PB Forestry and Landscaping Ltd has acquired the Sennebogen 718e and is believed to be the only company in the region to operate it.

The bespoke German-made kit allows the firm to cut and remove trees more efficiently, safely and quickly, and has been brought in in response to growing concerns over ash dieback.

PB Forestry and Landscaping Managing Director Philip Bett with Senior Operative Terry Boneham and the new machineryPB Forestry and Landscaping Managing Director Philip Bett with Senior Operative Terry Boneham and the new machinery
PB Forestry and Landscaping Managing Director Philip Bett with Senior Operative Terry Boneham and the new machinery

Ash dieback, also known as Chalara, was first identified in England in 2012 and is now affecting swathes of woodlands, where it is predicted to kill up to 80 per cent of the UK's ash trees.

The company has further expanded its equipment line with Bandit 20XP and Kesla C645T2 chippers, enabling arisings to be efficiently processed and extracted.

Managing Director Philip Bett said: “Diseased trees possess a high risk of collapse, not only posing a risk to public safety, but also to tree surgeons using the traditional rope methods, cherry-pickers/Mobile Elevated Work Platforms (MEWPs) and chainsaws.

“The Forest Industry Safety Accord has said it is essential that every effort is made to fell diseased ash trees mechanically and to keep any chainsaw operations to an absolute minimum.

“The Sennebogen 718e has been identified as the safest solution to do this, both for our clients, workforce, and the public.

“Although we’re getting a lot of enquires around this, the threat has perhaps not fully-dawned on local authorities and landowners yet, and particularly around identifying, assessing and managing ash dieback.

“We have an impressive range of state-of-the-art machinery that can tackle any job – whatever the size or terrain – and this latest investment bolsters our ability to carry out tree safety work including ash dieback in the safest and most efficient way possible.”

The Sennebogen 718e offers specialist tree handling with options of a grapple saw, tree shear, and mulching head, giving a complete range of tree clearance, tree safety, and vegetation clearance capabilities.