Floristry shop becomes third new outlet to open at Coombe Abbey Park near Rugby

Robert Andrews and Candice McCann celebrating the opening of Flowers at Coombe in the Visitor Centre at Coombe Abbey Park

A floristry shop, with event hospitality at its heart, has become the third outlet to be unveiled at Coombe Abbey Park near Rugby.

Flowers at Coombe is the latest venture by No Ordinary Hospitality Management (NOHM), joining the Abbey Artisan Market and The Sundae Club dessert diner which opened late last year inside the Visitor Centre within the park.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Florist Candice McCann began her time at the award-winning hotel within the park in 2019 and, following a successful stint there mainly serving the floral needs of wedding parties, guests and other customers, she now has expanded to new premises on-site to showcase her skills.

Candice has more than 30 years of floristry experience and previously ran Nuleaf Florists in Coventry city centre for 17 years and now, working for NOHM’s latest business venture, will cater for events and celebrations of all types and sizes.

She said: “It’s wonderful that NOHM has made such a great commitment to Flowers at Coombe by making it the latest addition to the thriving Visitor Centre at Coombe Abbey.

“I’ve been maintaining Coombe Abbey Hotel’s flowers, organising their displays in the lobby and restaurant, and taking orders from visitors to the hotel for occasions, weddings and corporate events for the last three years and have really enjoyed being a part of the Coombe Abbey family.

“This feels like the next logical step for both NOHM and the Flowers at Coombe business, and I’m delighted we now have a dedicated floristry space for visitors to the park and local residents to come and pick from a strong selection of arrangements suitable for a variety of events, popular days in the calendar and one-off occasions.”

Richard Harrison, managing director of No Ordinary Hospitality Management (NOHM), said Flowers at Coombe was the latest initiative aimed at increasing the attraction of the venue.

“The establishment of Flowers at Coombe is part of our ongoing commitment to making Coombe Abbey a must-visit destination in Coventry and Warwickshire.

“Local people with unique services to offer will always be a part of our vision to expand the appeal of the park and to ensure those who visit us have a day they’ll remember.

“We’re excited about the direction the Visitor Centre is going in and we look forward to welcoming people to the Abbey Artisan Market, The Sundae Club and Flowers at Coombe.”

Plans are in place for Flowers at Coombe to link up with its neighbours at the Visitor Centre, with gift combinations set to be launched in the coming weeks.

Robert Andrews, retail operations manager of the Coombe Abbey Park Visitor Centre, said: “Candice has been a valued member of staff at Coombe Abbey Hotel since 2019, providing an excellent service for hotel visitors.

“We’ve been looking for ways to expand and diversify Flowers at Coombe, and we feel that we have the set-up at the Visitor Centre that’s perfect to accommodate the array of flowers, plants, vases and giftware that the business offers.

“With Mother’s Day fast approaching, now is the perfect time for those living in the Coventry and Warwickshire region and visitors to the area to come to the park and check out the Abbey Artisan Market, The Sundae Club and Flowers at Coombe.”

No Ordinary Hospitality Management runs the Coombe Abbey Hotel, Visitor Centre, Café in the Park, Kiosk in the Park and ice-cream kiosk within the 500-acre parklands in partnership with the Coombe Abbey estate.

The site, which includes the former 12th century Cistercian Abbey once owned by King Henry VIII, is located just outside Coventry and near to Rugby.