Flourish and Telegraph Challenge Cup partnership kicks off

Last week Flourish was added to the esteemed list of charities supported by the prestigious Coventry Challenge Cup's tireless fundraising efforts. Co-CEO's Jenny Dean and Char Bevan loved meeting the committee and other fortunate local charities at their presentation evening Coventry Sphinx Football Club where Flourish was presented with a cheque for £400 to support more girl's locally to thrive.

The Challenge Cups, established in 1893, consist of three trophies and serve both as a prestigious competition and a fundraising effort for local charities by the CET Cup Committee. The Senior Cup is contested by the top amateur football teams in Coventry and Warwickshire, with Leamington Town as the first winners and Coventry Rangers as the most recent. The Junior Cup is for teams just below the senior level, while the Minor Cup is played for by secondary schools in the area. A major incentive for teams in the Senior and Minor Cups is the chance to play the final at Coventry City’s stadium, attracting hundreds of spectators and making it the highlight of local football. This year, Myton School has reached the quarter-finals of the Minor Cup and has a strong chance of making it to the final. As part of the competition, money is raised for 6 local charities and this year, Flourish scored as the new charity entry.

The vital funds raised will make a huge difference and go towards Flourish supporting 446 local girls kick of their mentoring journey to feel more confident, capable and reach their goals!

One girl supported by Flourish said recently “My anxiety has gone from a ten to a three and it has helped me cope with my anxiety and panic attacks.”

Flourish Co-CEO's Char Bevan and Jenny Dean presented with £400 cheque by Telegraph Challenge Cup board member, David Hobson.

Flourish is a local charity supporting girls early, to feel confident, be empowered and equipped to take on life’s challenges. They want all girls to access our girl-shaped services and have their voices heard. They do this by supporting the self-esteem and wellbeing of girls through 1-2-1 and group mentoring, successfully delivered by local women to local girls aged 10-18 in Warwickshire.

Check out the difference Flourish's mentoring makes: “Mentoring has helped me through everything and given me someone to talk to. It has taught me to tell others if I am struggling, and to be able to tell someone about my worries and troubles. This has created a huge impact on me and helped me so much.”

Flourish are so grateful for the Telegraph Challenge Cup's fundraising support and look forward kicking off our partnership as we all work towards creating a culture where girls can truly flourish.

With special thanks to David Hobson and the rest of the committee.