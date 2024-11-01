Flowers, treats, and homemade biscuits for Dunchurch care home guests to make ten years in community

Lively celebrations took place at a Dunchurch care home to mark ten years serving the community.

Since opening its doors in 2014, Hallmark Anya Court Luxury Care Home has been a valued business in the town.

The tenth anniversary milestone recognised the people and moments that have contributed to its success over the years.

Staff, residents and visitors enjoyed two singing acts, a talented violinist, and a magician who delighted guests.

Staff and residents celebrate.

They also had refreshments prepared by the home’s chef and a couple of glasses of fizz.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward joined in honouring long-standing residents and dedicated team members with tokens of appreciation.

Joan Morris, one of the home’s original residents and now 102 years old, received a bouquet acknowledging her place in the heart of Anya Court’s history.

Visitors left with a gift bag containing a Hallmark rose, treats, and fresh, homemade biscuits from the home’s chef.

Cheers! Celebrating ten years in the community.

Customer Relationship Manager at the home, Leasa Marriott, said: “It was wonderful to celebrate ten years of Hallmark Anya Court with our residents, their loved ones and members of our local community.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the Rugby community for the past decade, and feel blessed to be recommended by our community for the services we provide with a 9.7/10 customer review rating on carehome.co.uk.

"We are now looking forward to the next ten years of success.”

In addition to providing residential and dementia care, the home recently expanded to include a dedicated nursing community in October 2023.

Birthday smiles at Anya Court.

Regular events taking place at the home include Memory Support Café, held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 2pm to 4pm; Parkinson’s Friendly Cinema, held on the last Thursday of every month at 2pm and Dementia Friendly Cinema, on the first Tuesday of each month at 2.30pm.