Fond farewell as long-serving Rugby community cafe worker hangs up apron

Mirium on the move to be closer to family

A long-serving community cafe worker in Rugby has hung up her apron.

Mirium Sitch has been a popular face at The Community Hub café, in the hall of Rugby Methodist church, for many years.

Paula Boyd-Billings, one of the founding members of Rugby Saturday Breakfast Rotary Club, said: “Following a talk from the charity the Extra Mile in March 2022, some of the members of Rugby Saturday Breakfast decided that they would like to start a sewing group to make reusable sanitary towels for girls in Sierra Leone.

Mirium (back in blue apron) says goodbye to members of the Rugby Saturday Breakfast Rotary Club

“Members started meeting twice a month in The Community Hub Café combining service with fellowship. When the Extra Mile sewing group met last week, they were very sorry to say goodbye to Miriam.”

Paula said Mirium’s cooking and dedication will be missed by the club.