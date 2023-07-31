Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing

Fond farewell as long-serving Rugby community cafe worker hangs up apron

Mirium on the move to be closer to family
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 14:57 BST

A long-serving community cafe worker in Rugby has hung up her apron.

Mirium Sitch has been a popular face at The Community Hub café, in the hall of Rugby Methodist church, for many years.

Paula Boyd-Billings, one of the founding members of Rugby Saturday Breakfast Rotary Club, said: “Following a talk from the charity the Extra Mile in March 2022, some of the members of Rugby Saturday Breakfast decided that they would like to start a sewing group to make reusable sanitary towels for girls in Sierra Leone.

Most Popular
Mirium (back in blue apron) says goodbye to members of the Rugby Saturday Breakfast Rotary ClubMirium (back in blue apron) says goodbye to members of the Rugby Saturday Breakfast Rotary Club
Mirium (back in blue apron) says goodbye to members of the Rugby Saturday Breakfast Rotary Club

“Members started meeting twice a month in The Community Hub Café combining service with fellowship. When the Extra Mile sewing group met last week, they were very sorry to say goodbye to Miriam.”

Paula said Mirium’s cooking and dedication will be missed by the club.

They held a leaving lunch in her honour and presented her with a card and a gift card to help Oxfam.

Related topics:Rugby