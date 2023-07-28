Fond farewell as Rugby headteacher retires after 35 years in education

“The school has been a huge part of my life for many years and I feel incredibly lucky to have been its headteacher.

A Rugby school has said farewell to headteacher Alison Davies who has retired from teaching after 35 years.

Avon Valley School’s headteacher was appointed in 2014 having joined the school as deputy headteacher in 2007.

Alison started her career as a maths teacher in 1988, and has worked at a number of schools in Yorkshire and the Midlands throughout her long career.

Alison Davies

During her time at Avon Valley, she introduced the school’s House system, steered the school through two Ofsted inspections, has overseen a number of very successful school shows, and led the school’s staff and students through the pandemic and national lockdowns.

Janet Gilbert, Chair of Governors, thanked Alison for her dedication, devotion and commitment to the school.

Alison said: “Deciding to retire, and stepping away from Avon Valley, was a difficult decision. The school has been a huge part of my life for many years and I feel incredibly lucky to have been its headteacher.

"Our school has a wonderful community that I am proud of and I will be very sad to leave. It’s been an incredible privilege to teach and be involved in the lives of so many wonderful students, and I’ll miss working with them and seeing their success. I have also been privileged to work with so many amazing colleagues who I will also miss greatly.”