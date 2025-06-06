Food for thought: Three Rugby businesses crowned at Coventry & Warwickshire's Foodie Awards

Three Rugby businesses are celebrating their success in this year’s Coventry & Warwickshire's Foodie Awards.

The Aviary Bar won Best Bar, The Revel Bakery won Taste of Rugby Award and Libertine Burger won Best Burger of the Year in the awards that celebrate the makers, creators and providers of local, regional food, drinks and hospitality experiences.

Jack Liepa mixologist & social media manager and Nicky Blower, senior manager at The Aviary, in High Street, said they were “delighted” to be recognised.

“We're proud to receive such recognition and to be able to show the exciting nightlife Rugby has to offer,” Jack said.

Celebrations: Nicky Blower, senior manager at The Aviary, Lac Hincu, of The Revel Bakery and below: staff at The Aviary on awards night.

"The award is testament to the hard work and passion our team has for making world-class drinks and delivering exceptional customer service. We're so grateful for all our customers' support since opening six months ago and look forward to welcoming many more.

"We're all delighted.”

Lac Hincu, owner of The Revel Bakery in Churchside Arcade, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have won.

“We are honoured to be named the Taste of Rugby, especially given the incredible talent we were against.

“This award is a celebration of our team, our customers, and the community that continues to support us through thick and thin.”

Lac said Rugby is a town that doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves.

"It has the most loyal, supportive customers anyone could ask for,” she added.

Libertine Burger is in Chapel Street, Rugby.

Founder Charles Harris said he was “thrilled” with the latest award, announced in Warwick on Tuesday night.

"When we started Libertine Burger, our mission was all about our customers, providing them with great burgers in a family-friendly environment with simple and fast service, without having to pay a premium,” he said.

"We really feel like we’ve done that, and while awards aren’t everything, they do recognise the thought, time and effort that has gone into creating a great experiencen for our customers.

“We’re thrilled to add Best Burger at the Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards to that list, and it’s amazing to be up there with so many great food and drink businesses from our home county.”