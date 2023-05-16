Food hygiene inspectors hand out their first zero rating in the Warwick district

And while three received a four out of five rating, one place was given a zero rating - the first zero given out by inspectors in the district.
Here are the latest ratings released by the Food Standards Agency:
- Rated 4: Heathcote Inn, at Tachbrook Road, Whitnash - assessment on March 7.
- Rated 4: Smashburgers Ltd, a takeaway at The Shire Grill, Chesterton Drive, Leamington - assessment on March 13.
- Rated 4: Thai Sarocha Restaurant, at 11 Warwick Road, Kenilworth - assessment on March 23.
- Rated 3: Tiltyard Public House, 25 Leyes Lane, Kenilworth - assessment on March 14.
- Rated 2: Sizzler, at 32a Bath Street, Leamington – assessment on March 16.
- Rated 0: Castle Balti, at 11 St Johns, Coten End, Warwick, - assessment on March 16.