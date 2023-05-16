Register
Food hygiene inspectors hand out their first zero rating in the Warwick district

The latest food hygiene ratings have been handed out to venues in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th May 2023, 13:07 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 13:08 BST

And while three received a four out of five rating, one place was given a zero rating - the first zero given out by inspectors in the district.

Here are the latest ratings released by the Food Standards Agency:

- Rated 4: Heathcote Inn, at Tachbrook Road, Whitnash - assessment on March 7.

- Rated 4: Smashburgers Ltd, a takeaway at The Shire Grill, Chesterton Drive, Leamington - assessment on March 13.

- Rated 4: Thai Sarocha Restaurant, at 11 Warwick Road, Kenilworth - assessment on March 23.

- Rated 3: Tiltyard Public House, 25 Leyes Lane, Kenilworth - assessment on March 14.

- Rated 2: Sizzler, at 32a Bath Street, Leamington – assessment on March 16.

- Rated 0: Castle Balti, at 11 St Johns, Coten End, Warwick, - assessment on March 16.

It means that of Warwick's 346 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 302 (87 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

