“It’s was great to get outside and see our year 11 students in action with the coaches from Rugby Borough Academy”

Students from Avon Valley School have been put through their paces by coaching staff from Rugby Borough Football Club’s academy.

Liam O’Neill, the football academy’s director of football, visited the school to work with 45 students from year 11.

He was joined by coaches Will Grocott and Joe O’Neill, and student support officer, Sam Pocknell.

Fooball coaches at Avon Valley School.

During the session the coaches put the students through a number of training drills before being splitting the students into teams so they could they play some small sided matches, putting their skills to the test.

Blake Francis, headteacher, said, “It’s was great to get outside and see our year 11 students in action with the coaches from Rugby Borough Academy. Speaking to the students it’s really positiveto hear that a number of them will soon be attending trials, with a view to starting at the academynext September.