Register
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive

Football coaches in Rugby put Avon Valley students through paces

“It’s was great to get outside and see our year 11 students in action with the coaches from Rugby Borough Academy”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:55 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 09:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Students from Avon Valley School have been put through their paces by coaching staff from Rugby Borough Football Club’s academy.

Liam O’Neill, the football academy’s director of football, visited the school to work with 45 students from year 11.

He was joined by coaches Will Grocott and Joe O’Neill, and student support officer, Sam Pocknell.

Most Popular
Fooball coaches at Avon Valley School.Fooball coaches at Avon Valley School.
Fooball coaches at Avon Valley School.

During the session the coaches put the students through a number of training drills before being splitting the students into teams so they could they play some small sided matches, putting their skills to the test.

Blake Francis, headteacher, said, “It’s was great to get outside and see our year 11 students in action with the coaches from Rugby Borough Academy. Speaking to the students it’s really positiveto hear that a number of them will soon be attending trials, with a view to starting at the academynext September.

"We are very grateful to the academy staff for running this session, and for also attending our careers fair last week.”

Related topics:RugbyStudents