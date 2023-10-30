Football coaches in Rugby put Avon Valley students through paces
Students from Avon Valley School have been put through their paces by coaching staff from Rugby Borough Football Club’s academy.
Liam O’Neill, the football academy’s director of football, visited the school to work with 45 students from year 11.
He was joined by coaches Will Grocott and Joe O’Neill, and student support officer, Sam Pocknell.
During the session the coaches put the students through a number of training drills before being splitting the students into teams so they could they play some small sided matches, putting their skills to the test.
Blake Francis, headteacher, said, “It’s was great to get outside and see our year 11 students in action with the coaches from Rugby Borough Academy. Speaking to the students it’s really positiveto hear that a number of them will soon be attending trials, with a view to starting at the academynext September.
"We are very grateful to the academy staff for running this session, and for also attending our careers fair last week.”