Football players score funds for hospice from charity tournament in Rugby

A football competition held at Harris School in Rugby has helped raise £160 for charity.

HSSC 5-a-side football recent tournament saw 20 members celebrate the end of their eighth season, where medals were at stake and individual awards were presented.

The 90 minute tournament also allowed the unused match fees of £160 from across the season to be donated to Myton Hospices, the event’s chosen charity.

