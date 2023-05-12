Register
Football players score funds for hospice from charity tournament in Rugby

HSSC 5-a-side football competition raises £160

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 12th May 2023, 14:44 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 14:44 BST

A football competition held at Harris School in Rugby has helped raise £160 for charity.

HSSC 5-a-side football recent tournament saw 20 members celebrate the end of their eighth season, where medals were at stake and individual awards were presented.

The 90 minute tournament also allowed the unused match fees of £160 from across the season to be donated to Myton Hospices, the event’s chosen charity.

Raising money for Myton Hospice.Raising money for Myton Hospice.
Players have now raised more than £1,250 for national and local charities.

