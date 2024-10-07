Former Dragon announced as keynote speaker for conference in the region

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former BBC Dragon will be heading to Coventry and Warwickshire this November to speak at the biggest business conference in the region.

Entrepreneur, business influencer and investor Piers Linney, formerly of BBC’s Dragons’ Den and Channel 4’s The Secret Millionaire, will be the keynote speaker at Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Business & Economic Conference.

Linney, who is also the co-founder of Implement AI and chairman and co-founder of Atherton Bikes, will deliver a keynote address at the event that is taking place at the IXL Events Centre in Southam on Friday, November 8.

The conference brings together businesspeople, decision-makers – including MPs and representatives from local authorities – for an opportunity to network and hear from a range of speakers and panellists.

It is being headline sponsored by Prime Accountants Group, with leading media and communications firm PLMR Advent on board as media partners.

Corin Crane, the chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said he was anticipating the conference to be one of the best yet.

He said: “The Chamber’s Annual Business & Economic Conference is the biggest event on the business calendar each year – and this one promises to be up there with our best.

“This will be my third conference since becoming chief executive here in Coventry and Warwickshire and the buzz in the room, the level of networking and the quality of the speakers is incredible.

“I am thrilled that we’ve managed to secure Piers Linney as our keynote speaker. He’s obviously a very well-known name because of his media work but I am really excited to see what he’s going to say when it comes to AI.

“It is something that is going to impact all of us in business and to hear directly from an expert in the field is going to be fascinating.

“On top of that, we’ll have economic updates, hear from senior regional figures on what’s happening here in Coventry and Warwickshire and update on Chamber activity. Also, we’re holding it in the incredible IXL Events Centre which is an amazing venue and it all adds up to an unmissable event.”

For more information or to book a place go to https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/events/annual-business-economic-conference-2024/