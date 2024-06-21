Former Home Secretary Priti Patel visits Rugby to support local candidate
The former Home Secretary used her time in Rugby to chat to local people about their concerns and the choice they face at this General Election.
Yousef Dahmash, who is the Conservative candidate for Rugby and Bulkington said: "It was great to welcome Priti to Rugby and speak to local voters about the progress we've made despite the unprecedented challenges the country has faced in recent years due to the pandemic and war in Europe and the Middle East.
"It was clear that most residents appreciate that we are on the right path and want to see a strong local voice in Parliament who will stand up for them on the issues that matter - whether that is bringing more services to the Hospital of St Cross, ensuring security and dignity for pensioners or preventing our greenbelt from being ‘flattened’."
Priti Patel added: "Yousef is a hard-working local advocate focused on the concerns of residents in Rugby, including national issues like getting a grip on illegal migration and making sure you and your family have a better and more secure future."
