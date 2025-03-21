Former long-serving Rugby prep school teacher banned over indecent images of children

Bilton Grange in Dunchurch. Picture: Google Street View.

A former Rugby prep school teacher has been banned from the profession after making indecent photographs of children.

A hearing was held by the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA), and 59-year-old David Noble was given a prohibition order, which prevents him from teaching in any school in England.

Mr Noble, who taught ICT and French and was a lay chaplain at Bilton Grange Preparatory School in Dunchurch, made indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs involving children. He was also took photos for the school on an unofficial basis but Bilton Grange said that the allegations did not concern anything that happened at the school or that involved members of the school community.

Between March 2017 and March 2021, he made two Category A photographs; 24 Category B photographs and 67 Category C photographs.

The former teacher did not attend the hearing in Coventry, held last month.

Mr Noble was employed at Bilton Grange Preparatory School since September 1996.

On April 2, 2021, Mr Noble was arrested at his residence on the school estate. He was sentenced for three convictions while he was a teacher at the school.

Mr Noble was sentenced to a community order of 100 hours of unpaid work, required to participate in an accredited programme for 60 days, and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 40 days.

He was also ordered to register with the police for five years and was subject to a sexual harm prevention order for five years.

Having found the allegations proved, the TRA panel went on to consider whether the facts of those proved allegations amounted to a conviction of a relevant offence.

The panel was satisfied that the conduct of Mr Noble, in relation to the facts found proved, involved breaches of the Teachers’ Standards.

The panel said Mr Noble’s actions were deliberate and “there was no evidence to suggest that Mr Noble was acting under extreme duress, e.g a physical threat or significant intimidation”.

Decision maker David Oatley said: “The panel did not have any evidence on insight or remorse on the part of Mr Noble and could not form a view on the risk of repetition.

"The panel finds that the conduct of Mr Noble fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.

“This means that Mr David Noble is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England. Furthermore, in view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against him, I have decided that Mr Noble shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach.”

A spokesperson for Bilton Grange School said: “We were shocked when we heard the allegations about David Noble and immediately suspended him from his role, dismissing him at the first opportunity.

“It is understood the allegations did not concern anything that happened at the school or that involved members of the school community.

"We welcome the TRA panel’s decision to bar him from the profession.”