Former Southam and Rugby teacher shared sexual messages and indecent photographs with pupil from another school

A former teacher who taught in both Southam and Rugby shared sexual messages and indecent photographs with a pupil he met at a previous school in Buckinghamshire where he first taught.

William Ottaway, 37, has now been imposed with a prohibition order by the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) disciplinary panel that heard the case.

He has been banned from teaching after being found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.

The allegations start from 2015 when Mr Ottaway taught at a school in Buckinghamshire as a cover science teacher before moving to Southam College and then Rugby Free Secondary School.

Once Rugby Free Secondary School were made aware of the allegations, they reported the matter to the TRA.

Mr Ottaway admitted contacting the pupil - who was not at Rugby Free Secondary School or Southam College - on Facebook with messages progressing from talk about going on a date to the theatre, to sexual fantasies.

Then later in December 2018, while he worked at Southam College, the panel heard that on more than one occasion, he made contact with the pupil via social media and the messages were of a sexual nature.

He was also found to possess indecent images of the pupil and had sent an indecent image of himself to the pupil.

On behalf of the Secretary of State, decision maker Marc Cavey said William Ottaway is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.

He said: “Furthermore, in view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against him, I have decided that Mr Ottaway shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach.”

A spokesperson for the Trust Learning Today, Leading Tomorrow (which runs Rugby Free Secondary School) said: "Learning Today Leading Tomorrow Trust can confirm that a former teacher who was employed by one of its schools between April 2018 and November 2019 was referred to the Teaching Regulation Agency.

"This followed an internal process which stemmed from serious allegations being brought to the school’s attention by Thames Valley Police about the individual in question.

"The misconduct commenced prior to their employment with the school and did not involve any pupils at any of our schools.

"Safeguarding is of paramount importance which is why upon learning of the allegations, swift and appropriate action was taken, including a referral to the TRA. All safer recruitment checks and procedures were followed at the time of recruitment."

A spokesperson for Southam College said: "When Mr Ottoway was recruited at Southam College, he was subject to all the rigorous statutory checks in line with Keeping Children Safe in Education that we have in place for all prospective employees and there was no reason not to progress with his employment; nothing of concern had been raised at the time.