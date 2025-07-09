Former world champion from Coventry makes Supersport return with accountancy firm support

From left to right Simon Turner, Stefan Hill and Jack Dunne at HB&O’s office in Leamington Spa.

A world champion endurance motorbike racer from has made his return to Supersport racing with support from a regional accountancy firm.

Stefan Hill is racing for Astro JJR HIPPO Suzuki in the British Supersport Championship, marking his return to the sport after specialising in endurance racing.

The 26-year-old is a former World Endurance Cup champion and will be returning to Supersport racing for the first time since 2019.

He is being backed by independent accountancy firm HB&O and the firm’s logo will feature on his helmet during races.

Stefan is one of 35 riders competing in the Championship, with races live on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

Away from the racetrack, Stefan runs Evolve Automotive Repair Centre with his business partner Jack Thomas who he met while studying at King Henry VIII School in Coventry.

Their rapidly expanding business, which specialises in vehicle repairs for insurers and hire companies, was founded in 2021 and now has four sites across the Midlands with its latest opening in Warwick, joining locations in Coventry, Birmingham and Leicester.

HB&O, which has offices in Coventry and Leamington Spa, works with Evolve on its bookkeeping, VAT returns, account, payroll, personal tax, transaction tax and cash flow forecasting.

After hearing about Stefan’s ambitions to return to Supersport bike racing, the independent accountancy firm decided to back his efforts as a sponsor for the 2025 British Supersport Championship campaign.

Stefan said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for me to get back into the British Racing scene after focusing on endurance racing for the last few years.

“I’m excited have joined Astro JJR HIPPO Suzuki, getting the opportunity to compete in front of tens of thousands of spectators – and thousands more on TV too.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the support of sponsors as I am self-funding my ride this year, so the support from HB&O and my other sponsors is absolutely vital. I’m incredibly grateful for all the support.

“I don’t think I’ll win races straight away, but I’m aiming to be in position to be a contender by the end of the year.

“I’ve been focused on growing the Evolve business since the pandemic, but we have a brilliant team in place now across our four sites and that puts me in a strong position to return to British racing this year.”

Simon Turner, Director at HB&O, said: “We are proud to be supporting Stefan and excited to follow his progress over the course of the season. To be competing at a national level alongside running a successful and rapidly growing business is a fantastic achievement.

“Whether it’s in motorsport or business, having the right financial and strategic backing is vital to success. We are pleased to be able to play a small role in supporting Stefan as he takes on this new challenge.”