Four businesses in the Warwick district inspected for their latest hygiene ratings
Two places got four stars out of five - one got a one star
Four businesses in the Warwick district have recently been inspected for their latest hygiene ratings.
Here are the results, given by the Food Standards Agency:
- Copper House Club, Albion Street, Kenilworth was handed a four-out-of-five rating after an assessment on July 15.
- Banh Mi Ca Phe, Regent Street, Leamington was handed a four-out-of-five rating after an assessment on July 15.
- Tasca Dali, High Street, Warwick was given three-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on July 14.
- Punchbowl, Rising Lane, Lapworth was given a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on July 12.
It means that of the Warwick district's 352 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 310 (88 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.