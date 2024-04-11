Fred's friends honour Rugby teenager's 18th birthday with fundraising for cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Friends and family will be celebrating the memory of a much-loved Rugby teenager to mark his 18th birthday.

They will raise funds in memory of Lawrence Sheriff School student Fred Bennett who was just 13 when he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

His special birthday would’ve been April 22.

Fred taking part in mud run in 2019, shortly before diagnosis.

Throughout the month, people will be celebrating his memory and raising funds for Fred Bennett’s Don’t Look Down Fund to support Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Awareness Month.

Fred died in May 2020 after ten months of treatment, including the groundbreaking Car T Cell Therapy, at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

More than 70 teenagers will be taking part in the Junior Wolf Run on Sunday, April 28, to raise money for childhood leukaemia research.

For the past three years, students throughout Lawrence Sheriff, as well as Fred’s friends from other schools, have taken part in the Junior Wolf Run to raise funds for Don’t Look Down.

Taking part in Wolf Run 2023.

This year, they will take to the mud and obstacles again to complete the 3km and 6km courses.

Fred’s mum Louise said: “Fred was full of energy and liked nothing more than to get absolutely filthy.

"He could usually be found up a tree, in a ditch, or climbing as high as he could. He was a regular

participant in the Mini Military Mud Run and was always keen to encourage his friends to join him.”

Louise praised his friends for their kindness and support.

“It means so much to us that Fred’s friends honour him in this way,” she said.

“Fred was never happier than when he was spending time with his friends, and the colder, wetter, and muddier the better.”

Ian Chislett, deputy head of Lawrence Sheriff said Fred was a much-loved member of the community.

"Coming together to take part in an event which involves mud, obstacles and fun – all of which I am sure that Fred would have enjoyed immensel - enables us to remember Fred and celebrate his 18th birthday,” he said,

"This will be the third consecutive year that we have taken part in the Junior Wolf run for Fred; this event has not only helped to raise a substantial amount of money for the Don’t Look Down Fund, but has also pushed students out of their comfort zone, providing them with an adventurous and exhilarating experience.”

Any other children wishing to join in, can still take part by visiting https://dontlookdown.org.uk/the-wolf-run-2024/

For people who do not fancy the mud, you can buy Fred a birthday pint by donating the price of a drink.

There are posters around various pubs and cafes in Rugby, with QR Codes to donate, or you

can donate here https://www.justgiving.com/page/buy-fred-a-pint

Fred’s secondary school will be celebrating Fred’s signature style by holding a Shorts and Hoodies Day on April 19.

His first schools – Dunchurch Infant School and Dunchurch Boughton Juniors - will be holding a ‘Wear Something Silly’ day on April 22.

The charity needs 18 people to take part in 18 events across the summer to raise funds.

Supporters have already taken part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon and the Regency 10k.

On April 21, 18-year-old Charlie Morrison will take part in the London Marathon.

Fred and Charlie attended nursery together.

Charlie said: “Hopefully we’ll go fast enough on this marathon and make myself and most importantly Fred’s family and friends proud.”