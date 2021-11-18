The Kenilworth Chamber of Trade has come up with the idea of the free co-working space for individuals to work at the Kenilworth Centre.

A free pop up office for workers has been created in Kenilworth .

The Kenilworth Chamber of Trade has come up with the idea of the free 'co-working space' for individuals to work at the Kenilworth Centre.

The chamber said that the space is targeted at supporting small business owners, young entrepreneurs and startups within the community. It is open every Thursday from 9.30am to 1pm.

The Kenilworth Chamber of Trade has come up with the idea of the free co-working space for individuals to work at the Kenilworth Centre.

Chamber chairman Sarah Kershaw said: "In September 2019, Kenilworth Chamber were successful in their request for funding for a specific project, the pop up office, receiving a small grant from Kenilworth Town Council.

"The town council were really keen to support the idea of a safe co-working space for individuals to work.

"Unfortunately, due to the restrictions over the past 18 months, the pop up office had been put on hold, until now.

"We are excited to be able to get this initiative off the ground; created because we want to make a positive impact in the local Kenilworth community.

"Supporting individuals to gain new skills that will help develop their business. In addition, with the challenges from the pandemic, we want to be a part of helping businesses recover by giving them the opportunity to build new relationships and learn from each other."

The chamber hopes that the pop-up office will be suited to individuals who may want a change from working at home.