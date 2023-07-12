“Forty artists are represented through 76 works ranging from oils to quirky embroidery. Half of the artists on show are new to this venue and the work is shown across several interconnected spaces”

A free summer exhibition featuring work by 40 talented local artists is being staged in Rugby town centre.

Art at the Alex, based in the former Alexandra Arms in James Street, has been showcasing the work of artists and makers for the past year, with regular single-artist monthly shows, art weekends, artist-led workshops and two successful Warwickshire Open Studio events.

During this time 70 members of the Rugby Artists and Makers Network have shown or demonstrated work at the Alex, with hundreds of local art-loving visitors drawn to visit this quirky and friendly centre.

Photographer Mjay Mistry with her work. Picture: Mohini Mistry.

As co-owner, fibre artist Chris Pegler said: 'We have been amazed at the number of local artists who want to be involved in the development of the Alex as a local arts hub.

"Their willingness to help and support us is a vital part of our success. This exhibition allowed artists who are local to Rugby, but have not previously exhibited here, to show work at the Alex for the first time. Forty artists are represented through 76 works ranging from oils to quirky embroidery. Half of the artists on show are new to this venue and the work is shown across several interconnected spaces.”

The summer art show is open until July 16, from 10am-4pm (seven days this week). It’s free to visit with plenty of art, artists and coffee and cake. To join the mailing list email [email protected]

Artists admiring work in the gallery. Picture: Mohini Mistry.