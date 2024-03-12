Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rugby Visitor Centre celebrates English Tourism Week with the return of free guided tours of the town centre.

The year's first guided tour of The Rugby Town takes place on Friday (March 15), the launch date of Visit Britain's annual campaign to celebrate tourism's contribution to communities and the economy.

Tours take in iconic buildings and landmarks in the town centre, with expert guides revealing the stories behind the borough's rich history.

Stops on the tours include the Webb Ellis Rugby Football Museum, the statue commemorating William Webb Ellis, The Queen's Gates at the entrance of The Close at Rugby School, St Andrew's Church, the statue of Rupert Brooke and the monument to Sir Frank Whittle.

Friday's general history guided tour starts at 10am, with another general history tour starting at 11am on Saturday followed by a special tour of the town centre's public art trail, starting at 2pm.

General history tours also take place on Wednesday, March 20 (11am) and Saturday, March 23 (2pm), while a special tour focusing on Rugby's rich sporting heritage also takes place on Saturday, March 23, from 11am.

All free tours start at Rugby Visitor Centre. Places must be booked in advance by booking online at www.therugbytown.co.uk/townguides or by calling the visitor centre on (01788) 533217.

Cllr Adam Daly, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure and wellbeing, said: "Our team of volunteer town guides have helped thousands of residents and visitors discover the history in the heart of our town centre, from the well-known story of William Webb Ellis giving the world a game to hidden historical gems on our doorstep.

"English Tourism Week gives us the perfect opportunity to celebrate Rugby's heritage and discover fascinating stories from the borough's past, and I'd encourage everyone interested to sign up for a tour."

Following the tours for English Tourism Week, a free guided tour of the town centre takes place on Good Friday (March 29) and then every Saturday from March 30 to September 28.