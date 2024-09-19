Freedom of the Borough honour for Rugby’s medal-winning olympians and paralympians
Rugby Borough Council’s cabinet – the Labour councillors in charge of major service areas – passed a proposal to invite the area’s athletes that competed in Paris 2024 to a civic reception.
Those grabbing gongs, including slalom canoeist Kimberely Woods, who claimed a pair of bronze medals in the women’s slalom K1 and kayak cross disciplines, will be granted the authority’s highest accolade.
All future medal winners will get the same treatment with portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing and former Rugby mayor Councillor Maggie O’Rourke (Lab, Benn) keen for the council to recognise current and future glories on the global stage.
“It is important for the borough of Rugby to celebrate and honour these achievements, and the determination and hard work of those who have a connection to our borough,” she said.
“The council is very proud of its sporting heritage and wishes to ensure we continue to celebrate new achievements as part of this council’s commitment to loving our town.
“Athletes have been invited to a civic reception with councillors and invited guests to be presented with their special civic honour of freedom of the borough, and we will be able to hear their stories and what they have planned for their sporting journeys.”
Meanwhile, leader Councillor Michael Moran (Lab, Admirals & Cawston) wants the proposal to form part of a much wider sporting legacy.
“The celebrated olympians and paralympians are just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.
“With a policy to extend sport and participation throughout the borough, we can hopefully make much more of this and we look forward to doing that.”
