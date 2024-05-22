Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pizza company has a fresh new base after 25 years in Rugby town centre.

The shop has moved from North Street to 210-216 Frobisher Road, Bilton.

It has a freshly fitted kitchen and a large new dine in area.

They will open seven days a week from 11am – 11pm.

Ricky Kandola, Operations Director at SK Group said: “We’re thrilled with this move and look forward to many more years at this new location.”