Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 22nd May 2024, 17:03 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 17:37 BST
A pizza company has a fresh new base after 25 years in Rugby town centre.

The shop has moved from North Street to 210-216 Frobisher Road, Bilton.

It has a freshly fitted kitchen and a large new dine in area.

They will open seven days a week from 11am – 11pm.

New home for pizza company.

Ricky Kandola, Operations Director at SK Group said: “We’re thrilled with this move and look forward to many more years at this new location.”

Visit www.dominos.co.uk, via the Domino’s app, or call the store on (01788) 565566.

