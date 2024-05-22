Fresh new base for pizza company after 25 years in Rugby town centre
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A pizza company has a fresh new base after 25 years in Rugby town centre.
The shop has moved from North Street to 210-216 Frobisher Road, Bilton.
It has a freshly fitted kitchen and a large new dine in area.
They will open seven days a week from 11am – 11pm.
Ricky Kandola, Operations Director at SK Group said: “We’re thrilled with this move and look forward to many more years at this new location.”
Visit www.dominos.co.uk, via the Domino’s app, or call the store on (01788) 565566.