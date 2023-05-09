Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
1 hour ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
3 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
4 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
5 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
6 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

Friends brave shave in honour of Rugby mum with cancer

"To say I’m proud is almost not enough”

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 9th May 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:14 BST

Three brave friends have said goodbye to their hair to support a Rugby mum with cancer.

Jack Billy Woods, 14, wanted to do something in honour of mum Sarah, 46, who is losing her locks due to cancer treatment.

He was joined by two friends at Magic Scissors in Market Place, Rugby, at the weekend for the cut.

Most Popular
The friends have their hair shaved at Magic Scissors.The friends have their hair shaved at Magic Scissors.
The friends have their hair shaved at Magic Scissors.

The schoolboys have gone on to raise more than £1,500 for Cancer Research UK to help other people with the disease.

Jack instigated the fundraiser becaue he didn’t want his mother to suffer without her hair alone.

Sarah, who is being treated for breast cancer, said: “I cried all the way through.

"To say I’m proud is almost not enough.”

The friends before the big shave.The friends before the big shave.
The friends before the big shave.

To support the family’s fundraising, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/she-loses

Sarah added: “The guys at Magic Scissors were amazing too. They donated the cost of the shaves to the fundraiser.”

The lads show off their new looks.The lads show off their new looks.
The lads show off their new looks.
Related topics:RugbyCancer Research UK