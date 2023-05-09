"To say I’m proud is almost not enough”

Three brave friends have said goodbye to their hair to support a Rugby mum with cancer.

Jack Billy Woods, 14, wanted to do something in honour of mum Sarah, 46, who is losing her locks due to cancer treatment.

He was joined by two friends at Magic Scissors in Market Place, Rugby, at the weekend for the cut.

The friends have their hair shaved at Magic Scissors.

The schoolboys have gone on to raise more than £1,500 for Cancer Research UK to help other people with the disease.

Jack instigated the fundraiser becaue he didn’t want his mother to suffer without her hair alone.

Sarah, who is being treated for breast cancer, said: “I cried all the way through.

"To say I’m proud is almost not enough.”

The friends before the big shave.

To support the family’s fundraising, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/she-loses

Sarah added: “The guys at Magic Scissors were amazing too. They donated the cost of the shaves to the fundraiser.”

