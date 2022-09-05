Friends, colleagues and family gather to celebrate former Rugby mayor's 40 years' dedicated service

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Shera and Cllr Barbara Brown with Rugby Labour Roll of Honour.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has praised Dr James Shera for his 40 years of dedicated service to Rugby.

Friends, family and colleagues gathered on Friday to celebrate with the former Rugby mayor.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former PM sent a video message saying: “Thanks for your public service.”

Dr James Shera. Rugby Borough Council.

During the event at the Benn Partnership Centre, Dr Shera was entered as the first Distinguished Fellow on Rugby Labour Party’s Roll of Honour.

Speakers included past mayors of Rugby, and people who have known Dr Shera since he first arrived in Rugby.

They spoke about his remarkable career, and his passionate commitment to equality and community cohesion locally, nationally and internationally.

Dr Shera stepped down from his role as borough councillor for Benn Ward in May 2022.

“His experience and good counsel are missed by us all in the Council Chamber,” said Cllr Barbara Brown, Chair of Rugby Constituency Labour Party.

“We are so proud of him and what he has achieved, and we are delighted he’s accepted the Distinguished Fellowship award.”

Labour Leader Keir Starmer wrote a heartfelt letter of thanks for the dedication Dr Shera has shown to the Labour Party.

Keir wrote: “I am delighted and proud that the Labour party has members like you. I wanted to put on record the Labour Party’s gratitude – and my own – in recognition of your forty years’ unbroken service as a Labour councillor in Rugby.”

He added: “For many years you led the Labour Group on Rugby Borough Council with distinction, obtaining international honours and titles, but most importantly improving the day to day lives of residents in your ward. Your leadership, loyalty and commitment are a wonderful legacy and a lasting example to all local Labour councillors, both at home and around the country.”

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown sent a video praising his dedication to social justice and community issues in Rugby and beyond during a long and influential career. In the video, Gordon Brown said: “I know your newly elected colleagues alongside your sitting colleagues, hold you in the highest esteem as we do in the Labour Party nationally, and we know you will play a big part in the next mission, winning back the seat. Thanks for your public service.”