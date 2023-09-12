Friends invited to funeral of much-respected Rugby businessman Jeffrey Bernhard OBE
The funeral of Rugby businessman Jeffrey Bernhard OBE takes place on September 26.
Jeffrey celebrated his 100th birthday on August 7 and passed away quietly in his sleep on August 24.
The funeral will be held at 2.30pm at St Mark’s Church, Church Walk, Bilton, Rugby, CV22 7LX.
Jeffrey is perhaps best known for opening the doors of Rugby Garden Centre. The other larger enterprises were Bernhard Landscapes, Bernhard Nurseries and Bernhard Sports Surfaces.
A get-together will be held following the service at Brownsover Hall Hotel, Brownsover Lane, Rugby CV21 1HU.
To help the family arrange catering, click on the following link to RSVP at https://bernhard100.co.uk/funeral/
No flowers but donations can be made on the link.
