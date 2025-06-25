From small to medium – local PR agency celebrates record growth with award win

A West Midlands communications agency is celebrating being named Medium Consultancy of the Year at one of the region’s biggest PR awards nights.

R&Co Communications picked up the award just 12 months after it was named best Small Consultancy at the Midlands PRCA Dare Awards. This year the event was held at the Hyatt Regency in Birmingham on Thursday, June 19.

Leamington Spa and Birmingham-based R&Co has seen its clients and staff numbers grow since its last win, along with its fee income rising by nearly 40 per cent.

Clients to join within the past year include housing developer William Davis Homes; growing Buckinghamshire fulfilment firm e2b and the European divisions of supply chain experts IPP.

Judges praised the R&Co’s impactful and meaningful campaigns and said the agency – which is made up of 13 former journalists, PR consultants, social media experts and SEO specialists - is “one to watch”.

R&Co managing director Peter Robinson said: “We have worked exceptionally hard to build a team of experts in their field and we are truly grateful for the recognition we’ve received.

“To go from winning Small Consultancy of the Year to Medium Consultancy in 12 months is testament to our hard work and growth, and we look forward to seeing what the next year holds.

“We’re an agency which prides itself on being friendly, honest and easy to work with. Every time we are recognised for our work it reminds us we’re on the right path.”

R&Co was established in 1979 and was previously known as Newsline PR. It is a full-service communications agency with PR, social media and SEO clients in a range of B2B and B2C sectors including veterinary, property and logistics.