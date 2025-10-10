From spreadsheets to bed sheets: Berkley CEO swaps desk for frontline care role

A leading all-inclusive care provider has relaunched its annual staff-shadowing programme under a new name, ‘B: In Your Shoes’, giving central support colleagues the chance to step into frontline roles and experience daily life in its homes first-hand. As part of this, members of Berkley Care Group’s central team took part in the initiative across all 12 of their homes, working alongside teams in housekeeping, reception, hospitality, kitchens, and care.

Chief Executive Officer Laura Perry spent the day as a care assistant at Leycester House in Warwick. She was joined by senior leaders from across the group, each stepping into very different frontline roles. People Resourcing Director Laura Purvis, who took on an events role at Portobello Place, in Chesham. x8g3qyt

The experience gave the central team a powerful perspective on the diverse and demanding roles that make Berkley homes run smoothly and, most importantly, on the compassion, skill, and dedication that enable residents to live well every day.

The initiative was designed with several clear aims. At its heart is the commitment of Berkley’s central team to maintain close connection with the realities of living and working in Berkley homes. While colleagues visit regularly, the programme provides dedicated time to understand the demands and achievements of frontline roles.

It also ensures that decisions made at group level are grounded in lived experience. By stepping into these positions, leaders gain valuable perspective on the challenges and impact of policies on colleagues and residents alike.

The shadowing days also celebrate the exceptional work of Berkley’s care home teams. From the compassion of carers to the attention to detail of housekeepers, every role plays a vital part in creating homes where residents feel valued, comfortable, and supported.

Feedback from earlier years of the initiative has already led to meaningful improvements across the group. These include introducing ‘Management Matters’ workshops to support line managers, upgrading IT, care and people systems, and investing in new estates and facilities processes to strengthen daily operations.

Commenting on the day, Laura Perry, Chief Executive Officer at Berkley Care Group, said: “B: In Your Shoes was, once again, an incredibly eye-opening and humbling experience. Spending a day as part of our care team reminded me not only of the physical demands of the role, but also of the attention to detail and genuine compassion that underpin everything we do at Berkley.

“These small, everyday acts are what make our homes feel truly special. For me, B: In Your Shoes is about more than shadowing a role. It’s about listening, learning, and ensuring that our leadership decisions reflect the real experiences of our teams and residents.

“I’ve come away with an even deeper admiration for our colleagues, particularly in seeing how much of a difference the smallest gestures - like a shared laugh, a kind word, or a moment of reassurance - can make. Those interactions define life in our homes just as much as the care we provide and show why initiatives like this matter so much.”