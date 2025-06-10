From suitcase to success, Trunki founder to inspire Coventry SMEs

A well-known entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker will be visiting Coventry this month, to bring his story of global success, in a multi-million pound sale of his innovative ride-on suitcase, to an audience of Coventry businesspeople.

Rob Law MBE, founder of Trunki, will be the headline speaker at ‘Founders Unpacked: The Trunki Story’, taking place on Thursday, 26th June, at Coventry University Technology Park.

This event is being organised by C&W Business Solutions, part of the CW Growth Hub Group, in partnership with Turnkey, to help equip aspiring local innovators, founders and entrepreneurs with the tools, insights and connections they need to grow and become investable; learning from experienced founders, investors and investment experts.

The event forms a part of the fully-funded Coventry Investment Readiness programme, which is currently recruiting for the next cohort, which begins in autumn 2025. The programme is funded through the UK Shared Prosperity fund and is being delivered on behalf of Business Growth West Midlands and the West Midlands Combined Authority.

Rob Law MBE, Founder of Trunki

Rob, who sold Trunki in February 2023, will be sharing his journey and insights at this high-profile event, including his appearance on the BBC’s Dragon’s Den which, following a setback, shot Trunki into popularity with retailers. Rob said: “I am thrilled to be invited to talk to Coventry SMEs about my experience as an entrepreneur and encourage the businesses attending to have the courage to take that first step in order to scaleup.”

Craig McVoy, CEO of Turnkey, who deliver stage two of the programme, said a number of innovative businesses have taken their next steps following support from Investment Readiness.

He said: “This event introduces businesses to all the different types of funding that are available for businesses to choose from, and really opens their eyes to the options available to them. It also helps them understand what they need in place to be able to apply for it successfully and is followed up via a one-to-one with a finance specialist who can see if their business would benefit from stage two of the programme, where we develop the investability of their business, so they get a ‘yes’ outcome when applying for investment.

“Hearing the journey Rob has been on with his business will be inspiring for those who are just starting out. We will also have a Q&A with some of the businesses who took part in previous cohorts of the programme, so that attendees can hear first-hand how it has benefitted the growth of their businesses, and we will have a panel discussion to hear from our investment experts to get a taste of the knowledge and insights cohort members will get from the programme.”

Craig Humphrey, CEO of Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub, said the Coventry Investment Readiness Programme is aimed at Coventry businesses of any size who are looking to grow and secure investment or funding.

He said: “Rob’s story of perseverance and creativity is both inspiring and highly relevant to the SME community. We are delighted Rob will be speaking at our event and sharing his experience and advice to local businesses looking to grow.”

Joining Rob will be representatives from British Business Bank, Coventry City Council, The Coventry & Warwickshire Reinvestment Trust, and other debt and equity investment organisations, together with two panels of investment experts and previous programme beneficiaries, who have begun their investment raising journeys and have fascinating insights to share in addition to outlining some of the pitfalls and challenges they have faced.

Spaces for the event are limited and in high demand. Coventry businesses are encouraged to register without delay at https://www.cognitoforms.com/CoventryAndWarwickshireGrowthHub/FoundersUnpackedTheTrunkiStoryEvent

The Investment Readiness Programme is also available to SMEs in Greater Birmingham and Solihull and the Black Country, where it is delivered by Oxford Innovation.

Coventry businesses can express their interest in the programme by emailing: [email protected].