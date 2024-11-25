Full of birthday beans and festive cheer as cafe opens new deli shop in Binley Woods

A cafe in Binley Woods is looking forward to a deli Christmas.

Caffeine Project is celebrating its third birthday this month with festive events and the exciting addition of the Deli Project.

The new farm shop offers a curated selection of high-quality food, gifts, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 2018 by Rafael Hernandez, Caffeine Project started as a small coffee distributor with a vision of supplying top-quality coffee to customers.

Located next to Caffeine Project on the Greens Home and Garden site in Binley Woods, the new Deli Project offers an array of artisanal goods, local produce, a specialist cheese counter, freshly baked bread, fruit and vegetables, cakes, and a selection of jams, chutneys, and preserves, as well as many local spirits and wines.

The shop also caters to gluten-free and vegan tastes.

“We’re so excited to add Deli Project to our site,” said co-owner Lisa Hernandez.

“Our aim is to provide our customers with the best cup of coffee and a place to find high-quality, fresh produce and unique gifts all year round.”

As the festive season approaches, Rafael and Lisa are proud to offer a range of local and seasonal products, including Christmas gifts and hand-picked hampers.

“It's amazing to see how far we've come," says Rafael.

"From a small coffee delivery service to a bustling café and now a deli, it's been quite a journey.

"We're excited to see what the future holds and look forward to welcoming friends old and new to our cafe and deli to enjoy some festive cheer.”

A Wine Tasting Event takes place on Saturday, November 30. Book at https://checkout.square.site/buy/WTUG37PV3DPPXJRX2SZKJ4JD?src=qr

There’s an Afternoon Tea Experience launching in 2025. Caffeine Project will be offering a modern approach to the traditional afternoon tea experience.

Caffeine Project is open 9am-5pm and Deli Project is open 9.30am-4.30pm daily