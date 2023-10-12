“It will be an amazing night for three worthwhile charities”

Party-goers in Rugby are invited to get glammed up and help raise much-needed funds for three charities.

Vicki Bisgrove Wilson is holding a Masquerade Prom for people aged over 21.

It takes place at Rugby Workers’ Club, Oliver Street, on Saturday, October 28, and tickets are £15.

Vicki Bisgrove Wilson.

Funds raise will help Prostate Cancer UK, Ronald McDonald House and Bowel Cancer UK.

Vicki said: “I’m inviting people to wear prom dresses and tuxedos for an amazing night of fun.

“There will be a prom king and queen, raffle and an incredible DJ. There will also be party food and the room will be decorated like a school prom for adults.”

Vicki said she already has great raffle prizes.

