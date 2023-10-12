Register
Fun filled evening awaits at charity masquerade ball in Rugby

“It will be an amazing night for three worthwhile charities”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 14:26 BST
Party-goers in Rugby are invited to get glammed up and help raise much-needed funds for three charities.

Vicki Bisgrove Wilson is holding a Masquerade Prom for people aged over 21.

It takes place at Rugby Workers’ Club, Oliver Street, on Saturday, October 28, and tickets are £15.

Vicki Bisgrove Wilson.Vicki Bisgrove Wilson.
Funds raise will help Prostate Cancer UK, Ronald McDonald House and Bowel Cancer UK.

Vicki said: “I’m inviting people to wear prom dresses and tuxedos for an amazing night of fun.

“There will be a prom king and queen, raffle and an incredible DJ. There will also be party food and the room will be decorated like a school prom for adults.”

Vicki said she already has great raffle prizes.

"If you would like to donate something to this raffle and also promote your business please please message me on Facebook,” she added.Message Vicki Bisgrove Wilson on Facebook if you would like more information to donate to the raffle.

