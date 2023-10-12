Fun filled evening awaits at charity masquerade ball in Rugby
and live on Freeview channel 276
Party-goers in Rugby are invited to get glammed up and help raise much-needed funds for three charities.
Vicki Bisgrove Wilson is holding a Masquerade Prom for people aged over 21.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It takes place at Rugby Workers’ Club, Oliver Street, on Saturday, October 28, and tickets are £15.
Funds raise will help Prostate Cancer UK, Ronald McDonald House and Bowel Cancer UK.
Vicki said: “I’m inviting people to wear prom dresses and tuxedos for an amazing night of fun.
“There will be a prom king and queen, raffle and an incredible DJ. There will also be party food and the room will be decorated like a school prom for adults.”
Vicki said she already has great raffle prizes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"If you would like to donate something to this raffle and also promote your business please please message me on Facebook,” she added.Message Vicki Bisgrove Wilson on Facebook if you would like more information to donate to the raffle.