Fun-filled sizzling celebration for all the family at Rugby Food Festival
A fun-filled feast is being served up at Rugby Food Festival.
The Rugby Spring Food and Drink Festival, organised by Rugby First, is back on Saturday, April 20.
The gastronomic feast will feature stalls selling an array of delicious food and drink, a pop-up demonstration kitchen, live music and family entertainment.
The event takes place between 11am and 5pm in and around Regent Street, and promises a ‘delicious’ day out for all the family.
The event is being supported by St Andrew’s Church, Rugby Baptist Church and ‘Art at the Alex’.
With a plethora of gastronomic delights, this year's festival boasts over 40 food stalls, showcasing a diverse range of culinary treats from around the globe.
From sizzling German sausages to indulgent brownies, there's something to satisfy every palate. There will also be a selection of ales, gins and wines.
Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said excitement is growing in the town for the festival.
She added: “It promises to provide a great day out for everyone, as well as having a significant impact on the town centre economy, by increasing footfall, raising awareness of town centre businesses, and also increasing spend."
Families can enjoy a fun packed day filled with entertainment, including live music performances, a funfair, face painting, circus skills and arts.
