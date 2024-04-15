Fun-filled sizzling celebration for all the family at Rugby Food Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fun-filled feast is being served up at Rugby Food Festival.

The Rugby Spring Food and Drink Festival, organised by Rugby First, is back on Saturday, April 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gastronomic feast will feature stalls selling an array of delicious food and drink, a pop-up demonstration kitchen, live music and family entertainment.

Rugby First photo of a previous food festival.

The event takes place between 11am and 5pm in and around Regent Street, and promises a ‘delicious’ day out for all the family.

The event is being supported by St Andrew’s Church, Rugby Baptist Church and ‘Art at the Alex’.

With a plethora of gastronomic delights, this year's festival boasts over 40 food stalls, showcasing a diverse range of culinary treats from around the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From sizzling German sausages to indulgent brownies, there's something to satisfy every palate. There will also be a selection of ales, gins and wines.

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said excitement is growing in the town for the festival.

She added: “It promises to provide a great day out for everyone, as well as having a significant impact on the town centre economy, by increasing footfall, raising awareness of town centre businesses, and also increasing spend."

Families can enjoy a fun packed day filled with entertainment, including live music performances, a funfair, face painting, circus skills and arts.