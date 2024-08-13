Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People are invited to dress up for a night of fun, music and community spirit to help a Rugby club for young people.

A fancy dress charity disco is being held to raise money to transform the Bradby Club’s gym facilities into a vibrant, inviting space that will inspire and engage more young people and community members in the joys of boxing and fitness.

It takes place on Saturday, September 21 at Rugby Railway Club in Hillmorton Road.

Long-term supporter and volunteer Trevor Forrest is hosting the event for ‘PowerUp: Revitalising Bradby Gym Project’.

Trevor said: “The Bradby Club has been a pillar in the community for over a century, and this project will help us create a modern, dynamic gym environment that can make areal difference in the lives of young people in Rugby.

"The PowerUp project is crucial to Bradby Club’s mission of providing a safe and supportive space where young people can develop their skills, build confidence, and pursue healthy lifestyles through boxing and fitness.”

The disco, which is strictly for over 18s, is an opportunity for attendees to don their most creative and entertaining costumes while dancing the night away.

Tickets are £6, with all proceeds going directly to support the project. Contact Trevor on 07761 552673 to buy tickets. Donations can be made online at https://www.givey.com/poweruprevitalisingbradbygym