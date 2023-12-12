Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rugby exhibitions and events agency celebrating its 35th anniversary has transformed its offices after receiving grant support.

Leo Associates, in Somers Road, was set-up in 1988 by John and Julia Smith and their sons, Neil and Ross, now run the company following their retirement during Covid-19.

The business specialises in designing and building bespoke exhibition, conference and event spaces for large blue-chip companies in the pharmaceutical, aerospace, defence and oil and gas industries throughout the world from Australia to India and from the Middle East to

Back, from the left, Adam Plumb (CW Growth Hub) and Kierandeep Bal (Coventry City Council). Front, from the left, Cllr Carolyn Robbins (Rugby Borough Council) and Neil Smith (Leo Associates).

South America.

Over the last 35 years, Leo Associates has completed more than 3,500 projects which has taken over one million fabrication hours, and has visited over 100 destinations to install its cutting-edge creations.

Neil contacted the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub to enquire about business support and grant funding programmes to help support the cost of an office refurbishment and fit-out project.

Adam Plumb, the Rugby Account Manager at the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub, put Neil in touch with Rugby Borough Council and Coventry City Council.

The result was Leo Associates receiving £45,000 from the Government’s Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) from Rugby Borough Council and £5,780 from the Business Support Programme run by Coventry City Council which was funded via the European Regional Development Fund and came to an end in June.

The business, which invested around £50,000 itself, has created an open-plan office with new vinyl flooring, new furniture and a new meeting room, bought further ICT equipment, installed a new frontage and redecorated its kitchen.

Neil Smith, Projects Director at Leo Associates, said the renovations provided better working conditions for its 16-strong staff as well as a more welcoming environment for customers visiting their premises.

He said: “Ross and I have worked here since we were teenagers from the warehouse upwards and we have been running the business for the last seven years before our parents officially retired during Covid.

“Like many events businesses, we were affected badly by Covid and we diversified into holding virtual events but we have recovered well, retained all of our pre-pandemic staff and have taken on a new designer and project manager.

“The grants have helped with the infrastructure of our building because we hadn’t had a re-fit for over a decade."

After the coronavirus pandemic, the team wanted to make improvements.

Neil added: “Without the grants we wouldn’t have been able to carry out all the work.

“The re-fit has made this a much more contemporary working environment in line with the ethos of our agency and we have also created an additional meeting space which has met with a positive response from our clients and staff.