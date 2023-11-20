Funding programme launched to support more Warwickshire residents in the cost-of-living crisis

The Access Programme which is funded by Access – The Foundation for Social Investment working in collaboration with the Coventry & Warwickshire CDA and Coventry and Warwickshire Reinvestment Trust (CWRT) – will provide grants and loans to organisations who have vast experience in helping people affected by the current economic problems.The newly-launched project is aimed at charities and social enterprises which are wanting to create or help grow an income generating arm of the business, to become more sustainable within the community.

Caption: Sheridan Sulskis from CWRT (left) with Mandy Bygrave from Coventry & Warwickshire CDA.

A new funding programme to help charities and social enterprises in the West Midlands expand their services to support even more people in the cost-of-living crisis has been launched.

The Access Programme which is funded by Access – The Foundation for Social Investment working in collaboration with the Coventry & Warwickshire CDA and Coventry and Warwickshire Reinvestment Trust (CWRT) – will provide grants and loans to organisations who have vast experience in helping people affected by the current economic problems.

They must be based in Coventry, Warwickshire, Birmingham, Solihull, Dudley, Sandwell, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Worcestershire and Staffordshire.

The Access Programme will offer a variety of support including grants ranging from £5,000 to £7,500, a combined loan and grant from £20,000 to £40,000, a one-hour online session with Coventry & Warwickshire CDA; and an opportunity to join a Peer-to-Peer Network with similar organisations who are also making a real difference in each area and to develop new connections.

Charities and social enterprises who may be eligible could already be providing emergency shelters, food and emergency supplies such as food and baby banks or providing hot meals, safe spaces, warm rooms or financial and housing advice because of the increased cost-of-living. CWRT, which is a specialist finance and business support provider, is working alongside Coventry & Warwickshire CDA to deliver the grants and loans.

Sheridan Sulskis, CEO of CWRT, said: “Amidst the challenges posed by the current cost-of-living crisis, we are proud to announce the launch of the Access Programme, which provides essential support and finance to social enterprises and charities that serve as lifelines for our communities.

“We understand the vital role these organisations play, especially in times of economic uncertainty.

By providing access to essential finance, we are not just offering monetary aid, we are investing in the resilience and sustainability of the very fabric of our society.

“Together, we will weather these storms, bolstering the foundations of our communities and ensuring that support reaches those who need it the most.

“We invite eligible social enterprises and charities to join us in this endeavour, as we work hand-in- hand to create a brighter, more inclusive future for all.”

Mandy Bygrave from Coventry & Warwickshire CDA added: “This new fund offers a great opportunity for West Midlands organisations to support their work to help communities under pressure from the cost-of-living crisis.”