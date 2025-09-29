Funds will help boost activities for young carers in Rugby

Young carers in Rugby will benefit from two donations to help pay for weekly sessions.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerry Logue presented a cheque from the Warwickshire Provincial Masonic Lodge and one from St Philip's Masonic Lodge.

The total was £2,300 given to the Bradby Club for Bradby Young Carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They meet on Tuesday afternoons on alternate weeks and enjoy activities and games like cooking.

Alison Ross, chairman of the Bradby Club, said: “"The money makes a tremendous difference in expanding the activities we can arrange for these young people.”