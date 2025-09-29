Funds will help boost activities for young carers in Rugby
Young carers in Rugby will benefit from two donations to help pay for weekly sessions.
Gerry Logue presented a cheque from the Warwickshire Provincial Masonic Lodge and one from St Philip's Masonic Lodge.
The total was £2,300 given to the Bradby Club for Bradby Young Carers.
They meet on Tuesday afternoons on alternate weeks and enjoy activities and games like cooking.
Alison Ross, chairman of the Bradby Club, said: “"The money makes a tremendous difference in expanding the activities we can arrange for these young people.”