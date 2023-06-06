Funds will help crime-busting projects and initiatives to support victims and improve community safety in Rugby

“A key part of my role is to ensure that a wide range of projects which help prevent crime and anti-social behaviour or support people to move away from crime have the funding they need to make a real difference in Warwickshire”

Crime-busting projects in Rugby have been given a slice of more than £2.2million from Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe.

Aspire in Arts will deliver knife crime awareness to young people and Futures Unlocked will also receive funds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Futures Unlocked works with people after their release from prison, providing practical support and advice to turn their lives around and break the cycle of offending.

Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe and Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Emma Daniell with representatives of the many funded projects.

Funded from his annual Commissioner’s Grants Scheme and through his programme of commissioned services, the schemes all support the Commissioner’s overarching ambition to reduce crime, support victims and make communities safer.

This year, the Commissioner’s Grants Scheme is supporting more than 50 projects which sought to either prevent crime or anti-social behaviour or to divert people away from a life of crime. For road safety initiatives, schemes targeting unsafe road use or dangerous driving behaviours or provide interventions to encourage safer use of the roads were also supported.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “A key part of my role is to ensure that a wide range of projects which help prevent crime and anti-social behaviour or support people to move away from crime have the funding they need to make a real difference in Warwickshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My annual grants scheme supports organisations of all shapes and sizes who do fantastic work to help make Warwickshire a safer place for us all. This year we have a range of projects which support different aspects of my Police and Crime Plan, with a mix of organisations which are new and others that are familiar to us.

“When considered alongside the other services for victims I fund through my commissioning programme, this makes for a multi-million pound commitment each year to reduce crime, support victims and make communities safer.”