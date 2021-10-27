Furniture manufacturer and retailer opens new shop in Leamington's town centre

British furniture manufacturer and retailer Vitsoe has opened a new shop in Leamington's town centre.

This is only Vitsœ's second UK shop - the other one being in London’s Marylebone Lane, in addition to its overseas shops in Munich, New York and Los Angeles.

The internationally-recognised company opened its new headquarters in Leamington in 2013, and now it wants to extend its presence into the town centre with a shop in Regent Street.

British furniture manufacturer and retailer Vitsoe has opened a new shop in Leamington's town centre.

But the new shop, as the company puts it, has been 'designed primarily as a place of meeting and community'.