Furniture manufacturer and retailer opens new shop in Leamington's town centre

A British furniture manufacturer and retailer has opened a new shop in Leamington' s town centre.
This is only Vitsœ's second UK shop - the other one being in London’s Marylebone Lane, in addition to its overseas shops in Munich, New York and Los Angeles.
The internationally-recognised company opened its new headquarters in Leamington in 2013, and now it wants to extend its presence into the town centre with a shop in Regent Street.
But the new shop, as the company puts it, has been 'designed primarily as a place of meeting and community'.
A spokesperson for Vitsoe said: "The new shop is the perfect setting to meet Vitsœ’s friendly team who provide a free, personal planning service."