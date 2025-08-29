"Future generations deserve to inherit nature not just bricks and mortar": Dunchurch campaigners warn of nature threat

Campaigners in Dunchurch fear for the future of surrounding woodlands and fields if major developments go ahead.

Members of Action for Dunchurch, Jo Phillips and Leanne Warren organised a Family Nature Walk with a difference to highlight the environmental impact of housing proposals.

Homes England want to build thousands of homes over grade 2 farmland in Dunchurch.

If the plans go ahead, alongside other developments by Taylor Wimpey and Catesby Estates, it will mean a mega-development which joins Rugby to Cawston, Bilton and Dunchurch.

Leanne Warren owner of local business Wild Routes, led a group of A4D campaigners around fields as part of an educational and fun walk and talk event. Picture: Tomhickmanphotography.co.uk

Residents are saddened at the prospect of losing the rural village character of Dunchurch; a village mentioned in the Doomsday Book.

Leanne, owner of local business Wild Routes, recently led a group of A4D campaigners around fields near Windmill Lane in Dunchurch to forage for edible and medicinal fayre.

Leanne said: “The whole purpose of the walk was to better understand and connect with all that we have around us, literally at our feet, and what we are about to lose if these fields are to become housing and warehousing.”

The group learned, amongst tales of folklore, how to identify horseradish, pineapple weed for tea, fat hen for protein, plantain as a cure for stings and hawthorn for ketchup.

After a delicious snack of lavender and lemon balm focaccia with nettle pesto, the group discussed Homes England’s proposals to develop the fields.

Organisers said it was agreed that the wonderful views of the ancient woodland at Cawston Spinney and the spire of St Peters Church in Dunchurch would be lost, if permission was granted by Rugby Borough Council to build three or four storey houses.

Wildlife including, muntjacs, skylarks, bats and roe deer are often seen in these fields. A4D say these plans threaten the very essence of a rural landscape.

Cllr Ian Grogan, Acting Head of Dunchurch Parish Council, represented the council at the walk and talk event, which was attended by residents and their families.

He added: “With the ever-expanding Tritax warehouse development casting a huge shadow across the fields and village, alongside the arrival of thousands of new houses via Homes England, we are about to lose so much in terms of what nature offers us."

Jo added: “New housing matters but so does the world we leave for future generations – and they deserve to inherit nature not just bricks and mortar.”

Tritax and Rugby Borough Council had no further comments to make at this time.

Find A4D on Facebook or to have your say, email [email protected]